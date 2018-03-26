'Harry Potter star made me famous'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Harry Potter star made me famous'

When Emma Watson wore this scarf it put its maker on the fashion map - but was it a blessing or a curse?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Mar 2018