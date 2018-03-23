Media player
Daniel Bruhl on 7 Days in Entebbe
Tom Brook talks to Daniel Bruhl about his role in the new movie 7 Days in Entebbe. The film tells the story of an Air France plane hijacked by German and Palestinian terrorists in 1976.
The plane is forced to land in Entebbe, Uganda, where eventually the passengers are freed by Israeli elite forces. Bruhl plays the part of one of the German hijackers.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
23 Mar 2018
