Bollywood 'never really the aim'

Video

The Pakistani actress Mahira Khan talks to Stephen Sackur about the controversy that surrounded the release of her film Raees.

The Bollywood produced film was banned in Pakistan for its depiction of Muslims.

Ms Khan was unable to promote the film with its star Shah Rukh Khan after Pakistani actors were banned from working in Bollywood.

She was in London to promote her latest film Verna which tells the story of a rape victim's struggle for justice in contemporary Pakistan.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 26 March on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).