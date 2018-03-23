Courtney Marie Andrews says mental health issues inspired her latest album
Country folk singer Courtney Marie Andrews says mental health inspired her latest album.

"I grew up in family that struggles with it, very much and I've messed with it, I've had problems with it as well, I realised that so many people struggle with mental health," she told our Music News LIVE team.

Her album May Your Kindness Remain is out now.

