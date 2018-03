Video

Actor Cate Blanchett has been to visit Rohingya child refugees in Bangladesh.

It's estimated over 670,000 people have sought safety there after fleeing Myanmar.

Now the refugee agency UNHCR fears camps are at risk of floods and landslides during the monsoon season.

