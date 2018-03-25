RAF at 100: The A-lister meets the heroes
Brothers Ewan and Colin McGregor meet Mary Ellis and Joy Lofthouse, two female pilots during WW2.

Their documentary celebrates the centenary of the Royal Air Force, uncovering little-known stories of bravery and brilliance.

RAF at 100 with Colin and Ewan McGregor is on BBC1 at 8.30pm on Sunday 25 March. It's also available on the BBC iPlayer

  • 25 Mar 2018
