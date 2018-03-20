Ringo: I'll wear my medal at breakfast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Beatle Ringo Starr: I'll wear my medal at breakfast
Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr describes how it feels to receive a knighthood for services to music.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43474650/former-beatle-ringo-starr-i-ll-wear-my-medal-at-breakfastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window