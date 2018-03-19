Karen and Kevin Clifton discuss split

Media player
Video
Strictly's Karen and Kevin: 'Our situation has changed'
Karen and Kevin Clifton have appeared together on TV for the first time since they announced they were no longer together.
The couple, who married in 2015, spoke to BBC Breakfast about their split and their new tour.
19 Mar 2018
