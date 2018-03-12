Comedian Sir Ken Dodd has died aged 90
Legendary comedian Sir Ken Dodd has died aged 90

The Liverpool entertainer had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.

Known for his variety performances, he was one of the most popular comedians of his time.

