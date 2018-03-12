Sir Ken Dodd on the 'best day of his life'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Ken Dodd: Getting knighthood 'best day of my life'
The legendary comedian from Liverpool has died.
Speaking in December 2016, when he was knighted in the Queen's New Year's Honours, he called the achievement the "best day of my life".
-
12 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43367870/sir-ken-dodd-getting-knighthood-best-day-of-my-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window