Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tomb Raider star: 'It's all very positive' because of feminist movement
Alicia Vikander, who plays Lara Croft in the 2018 reboot of Tomb Raider, says circumstances are improving for women in the film industry.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43312664/tomb-raider-star-it-s-all-very-positive-because-of-feminist-movementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window