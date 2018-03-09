'I don't want to be considered a token girl'

Media player
My life as a hijab-wearing catwalk model
Shahira Yusuf, 20, is one of the UK's first hijab-wearing catwalk models.
She's just been signed by Storm, the agency that discovered Kate Moss.
A film by Anthony Clifford for BBC News at Ten.
09 Mar 2018
