Oscar winner Mike Bridges on his jet ski win

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mike Bridges not only won an Oscar but a jet ski!!
-
05 Mar 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43290285/mike-bridges-not-only-won-an-oscar-but-a-jet-skiRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window