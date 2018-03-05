'I promised our six-year-old actress that I'd sign this speech'

Media player
Oscars 2018: Shenton promised to sign her speech
Rachel Shenton says she promised Maisie Sly, her six-year-old co-star in The Silent Child, to sign her Oscars acceptance speech.
05 Mar 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
