Frances McDormand asks all female nominees to stand
Video

Oscars 2018: Female nominees stand with Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand won the award for best actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

During her acceptance speech she invited all the Oscars 2018 female nominees to stand with her.

