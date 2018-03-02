Video

This weekend, Hollywood commemorates 90 years of the Oscars.

But when it comes to representing women on screen – there might not be a lot to celebrate.

Female representation among the best picture winners is lower in the 2010s that it was in the early days of the Oscars, when many women were still fighting for the right to vote.

BBC 100 Women has analysed the last 89 winners of best picture and found that more than half of them fail the Bechdel Test – here’s what that means.