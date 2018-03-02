Media player
Kimberly Wyatt: Pussycat Dolls reunion 'now or never'
Former Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt has said she is doing everything she can to get the band back together this year.
The dancer was guest presenting on BBC Radio 5 live and told Nihal Arthanayake: “I would love to throw down with those beautiful, talented women again.”
02 Mar 2018
