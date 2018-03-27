The challenge playing music underwater

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AquaSonic: The challenge of playing music underwater
The Danish band Between Music has been singing and playing its instruments underwater as part of a series of shows called AquaSonic.
But performing inside giant water filled tanks has its challenges, as The Travel Show's Christa Larwood discovers.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43249021/aquasonic-the-challenge-of-playing-music-underwaterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window