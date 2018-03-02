Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young deaf actress unfazed by Oscars
Maisie Sly is enjoying her trip to Hollywood before the awards ceremony on Sunday.
She stars in The Silent Child, which has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
-
02 Mar 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window