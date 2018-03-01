Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girls braving the cold to meet 5 Seconds of Summer
Girls describe waiting 12 hours to see Australian boyband 5 Seconds of Summer.
-
01 Mar 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43241756/girls-braving-the-cold-to-meet-5-seconds-of-summerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window