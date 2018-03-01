Media player
#OscarsSoWhite tweeter on race and change
Whilst watching the Oscar nominations announcement three years ago April Reign's frustration at a nearly all white list lead to a tweet that would change her life forever.
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
01 Mar 2018
