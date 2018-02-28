Hear Stormzy's 'Gang Signs & Prayer' in 8 mins - 1Xtra Listening Party with A.Dot
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hear the whole of Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer album in 8 minutes

Hear the whole of Gang Signs & Prayer in eight minutes - with commentary from Stormzy and BBC 1Xtra's A.Dot.