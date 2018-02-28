Video

Saoirse Ronan is up for her third Oscar this weekend for her latest film Lady Bird, which centres around that often tricky mother-daughter relationship.

The actress – who’s already won a Golden Globe for the title role – told Woman's Hour why it’s nothing like the dynamic she has with her own mum.

Ronan also talks about working with writer, director and fellow Oscar nominee, Greta Gerwig, and why she thinks the coming-of-age film has struck a chord with so many.

Film clips courtesy of Universal Pictures. Lady Bird is in UK cinemas now.