Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why is Wrinkle in Time a film for the moment?
Hollywood's first female black director explains why Disney's Wrinkle in Time has captured the spirit of the moment.
-
28 Feb 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43217426/why-is-wrinkle-in-time-a-film-for-the-momentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window