Suicide is not glamorous
What drove Milly Thomas to write a play about suicide?

Playwright Milly Thomas wrote and starred in 'Dust' - a play about suicide currently showing at Soho Theatre. It draws on her own experience of depression.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, click here or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 0800 066 066.

  • 08 Mar 2018
