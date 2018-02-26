Video
Daniel Battsek: ‘Weinstein's staff were damaged mentally’
The former president of Miramax Films – the Hollywood studio founded by Harvey Weinstein – has said that people who worked under the disgraced film producer were "damaged, mentally" by the experience.
Daniel Battsek, who is now Director of Film4, told BBC Radio 5 live he was not surprised to hear bullying claims against Weinstein, but had not heard about any sexual harassment allegations.
