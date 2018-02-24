Media player
Vicar of Dibley's Alice Tinker: 'I can't believe it's not butter'
British actress Emma Chambers, known for her role in the Vicar of Dibley, has died aged 53, her agency has confirmed.
Here she is as Alice Tinker, in a memorable moment from the popular BBC sitcom, alongside Dawn French.
24 Feb 2018
