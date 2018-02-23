Tracey Emin: 'A lot of men have changed'
Tracey Emin: 'A lot of men have changed' towards women

The artist Tracey Emin has said she thinks the attitudes of a lot of men towards women have changed in recent years.

She told the BBC's Will Gompertz that the younger generation of men would find abusiveness towards women "unbelievable".

