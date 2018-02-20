J-Law explains Joanna Lumley Bafta comment

Media player
Video
Jennifer Lawrence explains Bafta mishap with Joanna Lumley
The actress responds to accusations that she was rude to Bafta host Joanna Lumley when she came on to present an award.
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
