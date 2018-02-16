Media player
Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray and Jeff Goldblum on the #MeToo campaign
Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray and Jeff Goldblum share their thoughts on the #MeToo campaign as they attend the Berlin Film Festival - and say it has made them reassess their own behaviour.
16 Feb 2018
