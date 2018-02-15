Oscars race for best supporting actress

Video

Actress Allison Janney is widely seen as the front runner in the race for best supporting actress at the Oscars, for her portrayal of the mother of controversial US figure skater Tonya Harding in the film I, Tonya.

The other nominated actresses are: Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird, Mary J. Blige in Mudbound, Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread and Octavia Spencer in The Shape of Water.

BBC Talking Movies' Tom Brook previews the nominees.