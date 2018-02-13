James Rhodes: Life is messy and imperfect

Video

James Rhodes is an internationally acclaimed concert pianist, successful recording artist, and best-selling writer. He overcame childhood sexual abuse to realise his dream of becoming a musician.

Along the way he has experienced poor mental health and believes we need to talk more as a society about mental illness and avoid the pressures people put on themselves to be constantly happy.

He tells BBC Hardtalk feelings of loneliness are quite normal sometimes getting through the day "is a heroic act".

