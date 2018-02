Video

Black Panther is a black superhero film with a black cast, and is making history in more ways than one.

It has won rave reviews for its portrayal of Africa, and looks set to break some box office records.

Director Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o tell us what the film means to them.

Black Panther is released in the UK on 12 February 2018