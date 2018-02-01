Video

Manchester Art Gallery has removed from its walls one of the most recognisable pre-Raphaelite paintings, which shows partially naked young women.

Curator Clare Gannaway told BBC Radio 4's The World at One that the gallery took down the JW Waterhouse picture, Hylas and the Nymphs, to start a debate about how art is displayed.

Rupert Maas, who owns a gallery that deals in pre-Raphaelite paintings, disagreed, telling the programme "we should debate the content of the picture, not remove it in a censorship sort of way - it's the new fascism".