Snoozing at the cinema
Video

SLEEPCINEMAHOTEL: Where they want you to fall asleep

Apichatapong Weerasethakul is a director who actually wants you to fall asleep during his films.

The Thai film maker's latest installation, SLEEPCINEMAHOTEL, is currently being screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

