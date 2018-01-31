Carrie Gracie: 'I feel very angry'
The former BBC China editor, who resigned from her post in protest at pay inequality, says she feels angry about some of the things she has seen and heard.

She is giving evidence to the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

