Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carrie Gracie: 'I feel very angry'
The former BBC China editor, who resigned from her post in protest at pay inequality, says she feels angry about some of the things she has seen and heard.
She is giving evidence to the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
-
31 Jan 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window