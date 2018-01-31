Media player
Carrie Gracie: 'If they don't report the truth how can we?
Former BBC China editor Carrie Gracie who resigned from her post in protest at pay inequality, is giving evidence to a committee of MPs.
She says the way the BBC is treating its senior staff is "damaging its credibility".
31 Jan 2018
