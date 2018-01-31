Watch the winning performance of BBC Young Musician 2012 - Laura van der Heijden
Video

Laura van der Heijden wins BBC Young Musician 2012

Cellist Laura van der Heijden won the BBC Young Musician competition in 2012.

Watch her winning performance with the Northern Sinfonia & Kirill Karabits, including the following repertoire.

William Walton (1902-83)

Cello Concerto

Moderato

Allegro appassionato

Lento - Tema ed improvvisazioni