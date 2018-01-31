Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Laura van der Heijden wins BBC Young Musician 2012
Cellist Laura van der Heijden won the BBC Young Musician competition in 2012.
Watch her winning performance with the Northern Sinfonia & Kirill Karabits, including the following repertoire.
William Walton (1902-83)
Cello Concerto
Moderato
Allegro appassionato
Lento - Tema ed improvvisazioni
-
31 Jan 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-42887285/laura-van-der-heijden-wins-bbc-young-musician-2012Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window