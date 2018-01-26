John Humphrys says pay cut is 'fair'

Video

John Humphrys has said that his pay cut is "fair" and that he feels that it was "entirely proper" for him to take a pay cut.

Speaking to the BBC, the Today programme presenter would not disclose his salary, but when asked about reports it had been reduced to around £300,000, responded, "somewhat less".

He said he had taken three pay cuts.

Last year the BBC disclosed Humphrys was paid between £600,000 - £649,000.