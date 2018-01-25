The Fall's Mark E. Smith reads the football results

Media player
The Fall's front-man on Final Score in 2005
The Fall's front-man reads the football results on Final Score in 2005 and host Ray Stubbs attempts to keep Smith in line during an anarchic interview.
25 Jan 2018
From the section Entertainment & Arts
