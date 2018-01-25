Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Animals With Cameras: Meerkat cam reveals newborn pups
Cameras strapped to meerkats in a new BBC documentary give scientists a whole new perspective on their lives.
Animals With Cameras begins on BBC One at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, 1 Feb.
-
25 Jan 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-42816376/animals-with-cameras-meerkat-cam-reveals-newborn-pupsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window