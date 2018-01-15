Bond actress accuses Seagal of assault

Video

Actor and producer Steven Seagal has denied an allegation of sexual assault from former Bond girl Rachel Grant.

Ms Grant, who played the character Peaceful in James Bond film Die Another Day in 2002, told the BBC she was emboldened by women sharing their stories of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo campaign.

Lawyers for Mr Seagal say that he unequivocally denies Ms Grant's allegations in their entirety: "Our client denies having such contact with Ms Grant and further vehemently denies any alleged assault at all, in particular, the alleged assault occurring in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2002."