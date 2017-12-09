'It's a show of solidarity'

Golden Globes 2018: Why stars wore black on the red carpet
Actors including The Crown's Claire Foy and Matt Smith stood in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment.
The 75th Golden Globes was the first major awards ceremony since the Hollywood sexual harassment scandals and the night was dominated by stars using their moment in the spotlight to pay tribute to women who had spoken out against sexual harassment, call time on the Hollywood status quo or comment on gender pay disparity in the entertainment industry.
08 Jan 2018
