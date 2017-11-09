Michelle Williams: 'I wouldn't have promoted it'
Michelle Williams has told the BBC that she "wouldn't have had anything to do with" promoting All the Money in the World if Kevin Spacey had not been cut from the film.
Spacey was erased from the project after allegations of predatory sexual behaviour were made against him, and replaced by the veteran actor Christopher Plummer.
Williams told the BBC's James Cook about the moment she heard that Spacey would not be included in the film.
07 Jan 2018
