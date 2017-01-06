BBC Music Sound Of 2018: Pale Waves

Video

Pale Waves have been placed fifth in the BBC Music Sound Of List 2018.

Best friends Heather Baron-Gracie and Ciara Doran formed the band three years ago whilst studying in Manchester.

After building up a following there, the band spent some of 2017 touring the States under their own name and also with The 1975, who they supported at their mammoth Madison Square Gardens gig in New York.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger

