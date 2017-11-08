Video

All the Money in the World has become known as the film Kevin Spacey was in... and then wasn't in. Spacey had finished shooting his role as John Paul Getty - but then, he was accused of sexual harassment.

Just weeks before its release, director Sir Ridley Scott re-shot all of Spacey's scenes with Christopher Plummer playing Getty instead.

On Friday, the film gets its UK release. Something that wouldn't have happened, admitted Sir Ridley to arts editor Will Gompertz, if Spacey had remained in it.

