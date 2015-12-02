Hollywood 'shuns disabled people'

Video
Non-disabled actors in disability roles 'offensive'
Hollywood has traditionally shunned those with disabilities from playing major acting roles, says Maysoon Zayid, comedian, actor and disability advocate.
She told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "We are by far the largest minority in the world. We are 20% of the population and we are only 2% of the images you see on American television and of those 2%, 95% are played by non-disabled actors."
She has cerebral palsy - a condition which affects the brain and nervous system.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 3 January 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).
03 Jan 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts