‘How Hollywood kept Harvey's secret’

Harvey Weinstein’s former personal assistant has told the BBC how she was silenced after alleging sexual assault against her boss.

Zelda Perkins says she thought her only option was to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which stopped her from speaking out.

Laywers for Mr Weinstein told the BBC he "categorically denies engaging in any non-consensual conduct or alleged threatening behaviour".

Ms Perkins told BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis that while the film maker is now seen as a “repulsive monster”, at the time he was “an extremely exciting person to be around”.

