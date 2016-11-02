Video

As Golden Globe-winning royal drama The Crown returns for series two, scene-stealing actress Vanessa Kirby talks to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour about playing the Queen's sister.

She talks about how the role of Princess Margaret develops, what it was like working with writer Peter Morgan and co-stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith (who play the Queen and Prince Philip) and whether the Royals have seen it.

Clips are courtesy of Netflix.