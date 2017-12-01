'Weinstein assaulted me in a bathroom'

Video

More than 100 women have accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of bullying, harassment, intimidation and rape over the last 40 years. He denies all criminal charges.

British model Kadian Noble, who has waived her right to anonymity, has accused him of sex trafficking in a lawsuit. She alleges he groomed her in London before sexually assaulting her in Cannes.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.